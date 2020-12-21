Port Edwards raises thousands for local fire victims

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Two Port Edwards families were displaced by house fires in the past week. The community has already raised thousands to help out.

"Oh my goodness it's been just phenomenal," said Mert Scheffler of Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank. "The generosity in this Village is phenomenal."

The Police and Fire Chief's started a fund at the bank Thursday morning, hours after the Mentzel family lost their home.

With Heather Mentzel still hospitalized and awaiting surgery in Madison, the bank has already taken in thousands of dollars from neighbors and friends.

You can donate by sending checks to P.O. Box 36 in Port Edwards.

A GoFundMe page has also raised over four thousand dollars.

"My daughter wants to thank everybody in the community and everybody who is helping out as much as possible," said Heather's Mother, Vicki. "We are very very thankful for everybody's help."

Separately, the cousin of Amber Tiffany created a GoFundMe page for the family displaced on Saturday night. The page indicates Amber, her boyfriend, and three children were not home when the fire started.