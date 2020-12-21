Papillon’s Pizza teams up with Fleet Farm to donate Christmas day ham dinners

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) —Papillon's Pizza in Rothschild knows that a simple act of kindness can make the world of difference.

That's why they've teamed up with Mills Fleet Farm and some of Santa's helpers to give out 150 ham dinners on Christmas day.

"We have it in our hearts this holiday season during such difficult times to donate to those in need," Papillon's Pizza writes in a Facebook post. "We are asking for your help to reach out and let us know of someone that is in need of a meal on Christmas Day."

All Papillon's asks is that you send a message on Facebook with the name of the person in need and if they will be picking the meal up curbside, or if Santa's helpers will be delivering.