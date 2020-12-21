Newman Catholics girls basketball coach resigns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Newman Catholic has announced the head girls basketball coach; Paul Haag has resigned from his position.

Haag is stepping down for "personal reasons", effective immediately.

In a statement, athletic director Scott Fitzgerald said, "I want to thank Coach Haag for his many contributions to the girls basketball program. The program has been successful and responded well to Coach Haags' efforts on and off the court. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

The school says at this point in time, their main focus is their student-athletes.

Fitzgerald will be filling in as the interim head coach as of today.