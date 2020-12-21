Mail theft reports out of Rib Mountain

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says there have been several reports of mail theft in the Town of Rib Mountain.

Officials say it appears someone has been going through peoples' outgoing mail, likely looking for giftcards or money. Mail carriers have also reported empty mailboxes with the flags up.

Deputy Cassandra Seubert says some of the mail has even been found.

"When they don't find either of those, they shred the mail and throw it out the window where they're at," she said. "Most of them have been found a couple blocks away from the house they belong to."

To prevent this happening to you, officials say try to send your letters and packages from a secure location like a post office box.

If that's not possible, try placing your mail in the mailbox as close as possible to pickup time to ensure it's not left unattended.