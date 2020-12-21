Loeffler’s wealth, Trump loyalty face scrutiny in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Loeffler’s tight embrace of President Donald Trump and the far right while fighting to hold on to her U.S. Senate seat is not exactly what allies of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp envisioned when he appointed her to the position in 2019. They promoted the former finance executive as someone who would bolster the state GOP’s appeal to moderate suburban women. But Loeffler almost immediately faced a conservative challenger and moved to shore up her support on the right. As she heads into a runoff election on Jan. 5, she continues a full-throated defense of conservative values. But her life before politics shows evidence of a more moderate stance.