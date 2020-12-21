Liz Weston: RV-Buying Mistakes to Avoid

Due to the pandemic, recreational vehicle sales are booming. If you’re drawn to a personal vacation spot on wheels, learn about common mistakes that can lead to buyer regret. To avoid assuming this is a way to vacation on the cheap, start with a clear understanding of the costs, including purchase price, gas, repairs and storage fees. Then, instead of considering only new RVs, look at buying used to benefit from the steep depreciation these vehicles face. Finally, don’t rush into a purchase. Try vacationing in rental rigs while waiting for the current hot market to cool. That lets you make sure you like what you’re buying into.