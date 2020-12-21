Life Link III announces plans for air medical base in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — On Monday, Life Link III announced plans to open a new air medical base in Rhinelander.

This is the 10th base for Life Link III and will be located at the Rhinelander-Oneida Airport. 24/7 operations start in spring 2021.

“Our new base in Rhinelander, Wisconsin will bring much-needed air medical resources to this region and surrounding communities,” says Lee McCammon, Vice President of Operations. “Currently, the closest air medical resource for this area is almost 40 minutes away which can have a significant impact on injured or critically-ill patients needing to be transported to a higher level of care. Rhinelander is an ideal location for our new base as it allows us to serve both the needs of northern Wisconsin as well as support our Life Link III consortium members, which include Marshfield Clinic Health System and HSHS Sacred Heart/St. Joseph’s.”

It will be the third base in Wisconsin, there are already bases in Marshfield and Rice Lake.

Life Link III is one of the largest hospital-based nonprofit consortium programs in the country. The company works together with local hospitals and public safety agencies to provide emergency on-scene response. It's helicopters are like "flying intensive care units" that have advanced clinical capabilities.

“This is welcome news for our patients in the Northwoods. Having a Life Link III base in close proximity to our hospitals in Park Falls and Minocqua strengthens our ability to meet the air transport needs of our critically ill

patients across the region,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “It also offers our patients and their families reassurance that their care needs will be met as timely and efficiently as possible.”

According to the press release, 16 employment opportunities are being brought to the area due to the base.