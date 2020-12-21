Israeli police shoot alleged gunman in Jerusalem’s Old City

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said they have shot a Palestinian attacker who opened fire at a group of officers in Jerusalem’s Old City. According to police, the attacker approached a police post near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City and fired with a rudimentary automatic gun known as a “Carlo.” Police quickly chased the suspect and gunned him down. Israeli media said the gunman was killed. There were no immediate details on the gunman’s identity. In recent years, lone Palestinian attackers have been accused in a string of alleged stabbings, shootings and car rammings against Israeli security forces or Jewish settlers in the West Bank.