How to see the ‘Christmas Star’ tonight

(WAOW) — Tonight, two of the largest planets in the solar system will be closer together than they have been in a very long time.

The alignment conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter occurring this evening has caught wind and become known as the "Christmas Star."

These planets typically pass each other around every 20 years, however its been nearly 400 years since they were this close, and 800 since it was seen at night.

While astronomers say the occurrence on the winter solstice is just a coincidence, some believe this may have been the reasoning for the actual star of Bethlehem.

Regardless, this one in a lifetime sight will be most visible just after sunset tonight to the southwest, and can be seen with the naked eye.

Afterwards the planets will be much dimmer.

For the best view, you can use a telescope, where you may even be able to see the largest two moons of the planets.