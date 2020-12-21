Four area organizations awarded WHEDA Foundation Grants

(WAOW) — A total of 41 organizations are being awarded just over $1,000,000 grants from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), including four from the North Central Wisconsin area.

According to a press release, the grants are meant to help "improve housing for community members, including individuals with disabilities, survivors of domestic abuse, individuals with chronic mental illness, those with incomes at or below 30 percent of the area median income, and youth experiencing homelessness."

Organizations receiving the grants include nonprofit agencies, local governments and tribal authorities serving low-income or disadvantaged populations including homeless people, runaways, youth in out-of-home placement, people with alcohol or drug dependencies, people in need of protective services, frail elderly residents and people living with HIV disease, among others.

The following area organizations won awards:

Household Abuse Victims Emergency Network in Merrill is being awarded $4,745 for a new security system.

Shawano Area Matthew 25, Inc is being awarded $10,000 to build asphalt parking lot to serve new shelter under construction.

The Hannah Center in Marshfield is being awarded $17,605 New furnace and hot water heater

Housing Authority of the City of Fond du Lac is being awarded $35,000 to cease water from penetrating into apartment units by replacing deteriorated soft brick on historical building.

The annual Housing Grant Program competition is funded entirely by WHEDA reserves and uses no state tax dollars. According to WHEDA, since 1985 1,198 awards have been issued for a total of $25,968,000 to housing providers.

