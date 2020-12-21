California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s overwhelmed hospitals are setting up makeshift extra beds for coronavirus patients, and a handful of facilities in hard-hit Los Angeles County are drawing up emergency plans in case they have to limit how many people receive life-saving care. The number of people hospitalized across California with confirmed COVID-19 infections is more than double the state’s previous peak, reached in July. A state model forecasts the total could hit 75,000 patients by mid-January. Dr. Christina Ghaly is Los Angeles County’s health services director. She says plans for rationing care are not in place yet, but they need to be established because “the worst is yet to come.”