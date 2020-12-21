Big changes by Wednesday and Thursday

We had a bit of snow accumulation in the area Sunday night into Monday morning with 1 to 2 inches in the far north. Now we will have to wait until later Wednesday for the next chance. The clouds may break up a bit later Monday night with lows in the low 20s. Any flurries will end early with northwest winds of 10-15 mph tapering to 5 late. Tuesday should be partly sunny with highs around 33. West winds near 5 mph should become southeast to south at 10-20 mph.

A developing low pressure system will sweep across the Upper Midwest Wednesday. Out ahead of it, gusty south winds will pull mild air into the area with highs well into the 30s. Scattered rain will likely develop around here Wednesday morning. However a powerful cold front will slam through in the afternoon causing falling temperatures in the 10s by early evening. As such, any rain will turn to snow. Snow accumulations of 1 or 2 inches seem possible. The northwest corner of the area could get clipped with heavier totals, possibly of 3 or 4 inches. At this time, the greatest snow from this storm is expected to track across the north half of Minnesota up toward Lake Superior and into Canada.

Regardless, road conditions could get rather slippery later Wednesday as any water, slush, or snow could freeze down quickly and get icy with that rapid temperature drop. In addition, west to northwest winds of 20-35 mph may develop late Wednesday and persist into early Thursday. This could create some blowing and drifting snow in open areas. Temperatures by Thursday morning could be in the -0s to +0s in the area. Highs might only rebound to the upper 0s Thursday afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine. Scattered lake effect snow will likely impact far northern Wisconsin.

Christmas Day looks dry and cold with lows in the -0s and highs around 14 degrees. Saturday should be partly sunny and not as cold with lows in the 0s and highs in the mid 20s.

A new storm system is projected to slide south of Wisconsin Sunday into Sunday night. This will bring a chance of snow to the area. Right now it appears the heavier totals may go south of our area, but that could change depending on how the system ends up tracking. Be sure to check in for updates. Highs will be fairly mild Sunday, in the upper 20s.

Colder air should sweep in next Monday with highs around 19 degrees. It looks partly sunny and breezy with some lake effect snow showers in the far north again.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 21-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1929 - An exceptional storm produced snow from the Middle Rio Grande Valley of Texas to southern Arkansas. The storm produced 26 inches of snow at Hillsboro TX, 18 inches at El Dorado AR, and 14 inches at Bossier LA. (21st-22nd) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Forty cities in the north central U.S., including thirteen in Iowa, reported record low temperatures for the date. Havre and Jordan, MT, tied for honors as the cold spot in the nation with morning lows of 43 degrees below zero, and the temperature remained close to 40 degrees below zero through the daylight hours. Dickinson ND reported a morning low of 33 degrees below zero and a wind chill reading of 86 degrees below zero. The high for the date of 16 degrees below zero at Sioux Falls SD was December record for that location. (The National Weather Summary)