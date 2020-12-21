Asia Today: Seoul area curbing public gatherings

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Gatherings of more than five people will be banned in South Korea’s capital region as an elevated step to suppress what authorities call an “explosive” surge in coronavirus infections. The ban will apply to year-end parties, office dinners and birthday parties. Only weddings and funerals can stay at the current 50-person limit. The restrictions are being imposed in Seoul, a surrounding province and the nearby city of Incheon. Elsewhere in Asia, an investigative report criticized the use of private security guards to enforce isolation of quarantined travelers in the Australian city of Melbourne. The bungled hotel quarantine program in that city led to most of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths.