Wisconsin reports more than 1,800 new virus cases, 18 deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are confirming more than 1,800 positive COVID-19 tests in the last day and 18 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus. The Sunday update increased the total number of cases to 457,177 since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project reports that Wisconsin ranks 26th in the country for new cases per capita over the last two weeks. One in every 235 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week. Officials say there were 1,330 people hospitalized as of Friday, including 290 in intensive care units. That’s a decrease of 887 patients from a month ago.