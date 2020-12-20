Wisconsin Rapids to tack overdue utility bills on property tax

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The state says utility companies can't cut off their service to customers who do not pay.

But the city of Wisconsin Rapids decided tenants' unpaid sums soon will be tacked on to landlords property taxes, leaving them with expenses they didn't sign up for.

"Here I am working 7 days a week, because I'm responsible for someone else's utilities," said local property manager Michelle Peterson.

The Wisconsin Rapids city council voted 5-2 on an ordinance amendment Tuesday, allowing the city's municipal utility company to put past-due electric bills on property taxes. Water and sewage have already been defaulted to property owners when defaulted by tenants.

Several landlords in the city said they aren't receiving rent, tenants aren't paying for their utilities, and now their worried they'll have to cover the cost.

Wisconsin Rapids city council member Scott Kellogg said in the meeting, "This isnt just all of the sudden. 2020, we're going to present this, this is long overdue.

Peterson, a single mother of five, owns 15 properties in the area, which recently, have been less than profitable.

"Since COVID-19 started over $11,000 in losses," Peterson said.

She says one of her tenants left without notice just this month, taking the unit's fridge with them, and still not paying overdue bills.

"The first month when covid hit 40% of tenants did not pay," continued Peterson.

Yet she believes some of those are fully capable of paying rent.

Peterson explained, "I do have one tenant that owes me $800 in utilities and that will be put on my tax roll and I just saw a Facebook post that they're looking for the new PS5 gaming system."

Rental properties make up 33% of Wisconsin Rapids home ownership. The Property Management Association says that contribution should hold weight.

While there has not been a date set for when past due bills will be added onto property tax, landlords are asking for corrective legal action to be taken now.

News 9 reached out to the Wisconsin Rapids city counsil members and the mayors office on Thursday, no responses have been recieved at this time.