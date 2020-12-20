Some snow and a blast of cold on the way this week

Peeks of sunshine early in the day were replaced by cloud cover, with mid afternoon temperature readings in the mid 20s to low 30s.

A fast-moving low pressure system will approach the area tonight and then track through Monday. A band of snow will push across the area overnight, producing accumulations of around an inch, and possibly mixing with freezing rain south of Wausau. Some additional snow, again possibly mixed with freezing rain, is expected Monday morning as the main low moves through, with accumulations of an inch or less. Breezy northwest winds will develop during the afternoon.

The astronomical winter season arrives Monday at 4:02 a.m. CST with the occurrence of the winter solstice.

Tuesday is forecast to be quiet and seasonally mild, with partly sunny skies. Breezy southeast to south winds will develop during the afternoon or early evening.

Blustery weather is expected Tuesday night through Thursday as a low pressure system approaches and passes through. Light snow, or a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible Wednesday. The passage of a cold front during the afternoon will allow cold air to pour into the area.

Thursday and Friday will be quite cold, with wind chills well below zero at times. Lake-effect snow showers and flurries are likely in the Lake-Superior snow belt Thursday.

Milder conditions are forecast for the weekend, with a chance of light snow or flurries Sunday.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. December 20, 2020

