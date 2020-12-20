One company’s quest for an antibody drug to fight COVID-19

Companies are testing drugs that mimic the way the body fights COVID-19, hoping they can fill a key gap as vaccines remain months off for most people. The drugs supply antibodies, substances the immune system makes to block the virus from infecting cells. These are some of the most complex medicines that exist. Unlike chemicals simply mixed in a lab, antibodies are coaxed from living cells and grown in a tedious, high-tech process. Each drug is developed from a single coronavirus survivor. One company tested more than 3,300 antibodies before choosing two for its drug, which has gone into the arm of a U.S. president and others fighting COVID-19.