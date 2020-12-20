Merrill HS senior makes school history, recieves colleigate bowling scholarship

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Today was a big day for bowling in Merrill.

Piper Plautz, a senior at Merrill High School signed on the dotted line for a colleigate bowling scholarship to Calumet College in Indiana.

Plautz is no average joe bowler. She holds several local records, made it to state last year, and will compete in nationals next summer.

Plautz say's she's had this goal since she was young.

"This day meant everything to me. I've wanted to bowl, my whole life and now that it's actually coming true is unbelievable. I'm excited for my team, to see who's on it and to just keep going with my bowling career and see how its going to progrss over the years ," she said.

Plautz is the first girl to receive a bowling scholarship in Merrill High School history.