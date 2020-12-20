Lack of snow in Wisconsin unusual, not unheard of

(WAOW) -- The dusting on the ground in much of Wisconsin is definitely not what we usually see this time of year, but it has happened before.

"Typically this time of year we'd have quite a bit of snowfall on the ground," said StormTrack 9 Meteorologist Jackson Garlock.

As the northeast region of the United States sees a winter wonderland, a local lack of snow has not gone unnoticed by many Wisconsinites, especially those who rely on snow for their livelihood.

"The concerning thing is what is this going to do to our alfalfa," said Michael Gronski, a field agronomist with Pioneer.

Gronski said snow plays an important role in the growing of crops like wheat and alfalfa. Snow cover can actually insulate crops and protect them from freezing temperatures above.

"As we get into January that's not typically a very big snowfall month for us here in this area," Gronski said. "There's going to be a great opportunity to get cold in a hurry."

While a lack of significant snow is certainly unusual for this area, Garlock said it's not entirely uncommon.

"In the past 20 years, we've had three dry Christmases and 17 white Christmases," he said.

2002, 2015 and 2018 were years that saw either less snow than usual or a late onset of snow. Gronski said the last significant crop kill event due to lack of snow was actually in January of last year.

We sat here with less than two inches of snow for the better part of the month," he said. "Then we had double digit, sub zero temperatures on top of that."

Gronski said he's not worried about that happening this year just yet. He's hoping for at least a few inches of snow sometime soon.

"If we can get even four to six inches of snow before that, it's going to go a long way," he said.