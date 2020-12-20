Churches preparing for a safe pandemic holiday

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Christmas week is here and it's another major celebration religious leaders are trying to figure out how to do safely during the pandemic.

Hanukkah just wrapped up Friday and those of the Jewish faith adapted to the challenges of the pandemic.

Along with their traditional menorah lighting at Hilldale, Rabbi Avremel Matusof with Chabad of Madison went to a local nursing home and lit the menorah outside for people inside to see.

"We saw them looking out from the upper floors looking down and I'm sure we brought a great smile to their faces as they could still celebrate," he said.

Matusof said they were still able to feel close to friends and family through Zoom and a greater appreciation for the meaning of the holiday.

"The special times and special days are important and perhaps more important to take the inner message of what these days mean during these types of times," he said.

As churches prepare for Christmas Eve services, the Wisconsin Council of Churches says to look back to how they handled previous holidays, like Easter, earlier in the year.

"Use the lowest touch and most remote methods that you can that will allow people to experience the absence of your faith during this season," Rev. Kerri Parker said.

While some churches are going to try their hand at some form of safe, in-person, service for Christmas Eve, at Memorial United Church of Christ they are going to continue embracing the virtual form of services that they've had throughout the pandemic.

"This is just what people are more comfortable with, they get to see people in their homes they are liking that, the families are liking that with the kids and it's just resonated well for us," Pastor Kris Gorton said.

She says they're getting creative Zoom's gallery mode, wanting to see peoples' nativity scenes, and ensure traditions continue, virtually.

"Silent night in particular, we have people picking up the candles we normally have and we will light them at the end and encourage people to turn down their lights and we'll have all the squares darkened with just candlelight," Gorton said.