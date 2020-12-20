Bosnian city of Mostar holds 1st local election in 12 years

MOSTAR, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Voting has begun in the first local election in 12 years in Bosnia’s southern, ethnically-divided city of Mostar. Local elections in Mostar have not been held since 2008 over a legal dispute between two dominant nationalist parties representing the city’s Muslim Bosniak and Catholic Croat ethnic communities. The dispute was resolved in June, months after the European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of a local teacher who sued Bosnia for discrimination for its failure to hold a local election in Mostar. Several smaller, multi-ethnic parties are vying Sunday for seats in the city council, hoping to loosen the grip on power of the two dominant nationalists parties.