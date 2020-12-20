Belgians, Dutch, Austrians halt UK flights, fearing variant

BERLIN (AP) — Belgium and Austria have joined the Netherlands in banning flights from the U.K. while Germany is considering limiting such flights in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England does not get a strong foothold on the continent. The Netherlands on Sunday banned flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight. Germany is considering “serious options” regarding incoming flights from the U.K., but has not yet taken action. The three governments say their response comes in reaction to tougher measures imposed in London and surrounding areas on Saturday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.