Badgers to play in Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest

The Wisconsin Badgers will finish their season Wednesday, Dec. 30 against Wake Forest in Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Badgers (3-3) will play Wake Forest (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.

“I’m excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on and especially after yesterday, our guys are excited for one more opportunity. I want to thank the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for extending the invitation to us and we look forward to preparing to play a good Wake Forest team.”

It's the 19th consecutive season that Wisconsin will play in a bowl game. That's the longest active streak in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin and Wake Forest have never met in football. The Badgers are 9-9-1 all-time against teams currently in the ACC, including 4-1 in bowl games. Their last meeting with an ACC team was a 35-3 win over Miami in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.