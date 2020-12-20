Another Port Edwards Family loses everything to a house fire

(WAOW) -- The Port Edwards Fire Department is thanking the community for its support after two families lost everything to housefires in the past week.

The first happened on Wednesday. The Fire Department said Sunday it displaced a family and, "the mother is still in Madison recovering from injuries."

The second happened on Saturday. The Fire Department said, "their family is safe but lost everything."

Local residents have stepped up to help and the fire department is asking for more people to do the same. B's tap house is collecting donations from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday.