Skip to Content

Another Port Edwards Family loses everything to a house fire

12:45 pm NewsTop Stories

(WAOW) -- The Port Edwards Fire Department is thanking the community for its support after two families lost everything to housefires in the past week.

The first happened on Wednesday. The Fire Department said Sunday it displaced a family and, "the mother is still in Madison recovering from injuries."

The second happened on Saturday. The Fire Department said, "their family is safe but lost everything."

Local residents have stepped up to help and the fire department is asking for more people to do the same. B's tap house is collecting donations from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday.

This has been a week, I want to thank these departments for all there help at another fire we had on Port Road tonight....

Posted by Port Edwards FireDepartment on Saturday, December 19, 2020
Author Profile Photo

Tom Lally

More Stories

Skip to content