UW president: Community COVID-19 testing slowed spread

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW System President Tommy Thompson says surge testing on system campuses is helping the entire state of Wisconsin.

Thompson told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN he believes there is a connection between a drop in case numbers from the peak in mid-November to the rapid testing sites the UW System established.

"We started testing at 22 sites around the state and we have been able to do 135,000 tests since Nov. 8. And ever since we started the tests, we have seen a decline going down in the state of Wisconsin," says Thompson.

He says Wisconsin has the nation's first surge testing program that is in partnership with the federal government.