Typical December Weekend

Overnight into Saturday morning, there was finally an appearance of a little light snow, making it look more like the holidays. Most of the day was cloudy, however, on the warmer side in the low to mid-30s. This milder yet seasonal December weather will likely stick around a few more days before arctic air moves in on Christmas Eve.

This evening will not be on the mild side. Winds will be light and variable into the late hours, where it may become a bit breezy overnight. Temperatures will also be quite tolerable as abundant cloud cover will keep the air in the upper 20s for most of the evening, only dropping to around 19 before sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of bright skies throughout the day. It will be another temperate day in the 30s, however into the late hours many clouds will move in. Following the clouds, we will likely see another light snow system move through.

The timing and effects of the upcoming weather event will be extremely similar to the one experienced on Friday night. The first few snow showers may start around 10-11 pm Sunday and carry on overnight into the early hours of Monday morning. Once again, there is not an abundantly large reservoir of moisture, but a half-inch to an inch of snowfall could be expected. The rest of Monday will remain cloudy, and there will be additional chances for an on and off dusting in the evening.

The next and final snowfall event before Christmas is looking to be Wednesday, where we could receive another few inches leaning to good odds of a white Christmas this year. Also, for those hoping for a white Christmas, Temperatures this week, while mild, will not range any warmer than 35 on Tuesday. Any snow that does fall will likely stick around for at least a little bit. The snow that falls in the system on Wednesday will surely stick around as arctic air will move in on Christmas eve, dropping the high temperature to the teens or single digits in the North. Christmas day will also be chilly with a high of around 16 degrees; however, it should be partly or mostly sunny.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 19-December 2020

On this day in weather history:

1967 - A record 83 inches of snow covered the ground at Flagstaff, AZ. The heavy snows inflicted great hardships on reservations. (David Ludlum)

1988 - Low pressure and a trailing cold front in the central U.S. brought snow and high winds to parts of the Rocky Mountain Region. Winds in Colorado gusted to 67 mph at La Junta. Thunderstorms along the same cold front produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Kansas City MO. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)