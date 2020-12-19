Owner to rebuild after sports dome collapses under snowfall

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of a sports complex in the upstate New York city of Binghamton says he plans to rebuild after its air-supported dome collapsed under this week’s record-breaking snowfall. No one was injured when one of the state’s largest indoor sports complexes collapsed Thursday under 40 inches of snow. Owner Bahij Kashou told the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin he was meeting with his insurance company representatives to determine the fate of the 125,000-square-foot complex. The Kashou family plans to rebuild but needs $120,000 before insurance kicks in. The complex was built in 2005 and is known for its full-size soccer field but has hosted many types of other sporting events, including women’s football.