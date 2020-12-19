Last-minute Santa visits in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday afternoon in Marshfield was the last chance to visit with Santa.

Every year the Marshfield Mall, invites families and children in our area to the mall to see Santa and take some pictures.

Since Christmas is right around the corner, Saturday was the last day to get those holiday pictures.

Santa will be at the mall until 3 pm.

Santa says, don't forget to leave out some goodies for his long trip around the world. A little secret, his favorite kind is chocolate chip cookies!