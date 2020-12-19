Judge gives Milwaukee’s ousted police chief job back

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has given Milwaukee’s ousted police chief his job back and just day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief. Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s August decision to demote Alfonso Morales. Morales subsequently retired, sued and requested a judicial review of the decision. It’s unclear what happens next. The judge only reversed the decision and did not give further instructions. The ruling comes as the commission continues to search for a permanent police chief after deadlocking on two external candidates. Commissioners had criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people.