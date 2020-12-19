Humane Society gets 250 guinea pigs from overwhelmed owner

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Humane Society in Portland has taken in 250 guinea pigs from an overwhelmed pet owner. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports it’s not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry critters. But experts say it can be difficult to determine a guinea pig’s gender — and they’re best kept in pairs -— because they keep each other company. Oregon Humane Society spokeswoman, Laura Klink, said an adoption timeline will be determined in the next few days. She says she’d like to see some adopted in pairs but there will be counseling on how quickly they can reproduce if a female and male are together.