How to watch Packers vs. Panthers

(WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers (10-3) play the Carolina Panthers (4-9) at 7:15 PM CT Saturday at Lambeau Field.

To note, the game WILL NOT be broadcasted on your local ABC affiliate. It is airing on NFL Network. Football fans who subscribe to NFL Network via their cable provider or streaming service can find the Packers game via the "watch live" section of NFL Networks website or app.

In Wisconsin the game is only airing on local stations in Green Bay and Milwaukee, otherwise it’s on the NFL Network.

It’s airing on those local stations in Green Bay and Milwaukee due to the two cities being considered home television markets for the Packers.

Live local and primetime NFL games are also available to stream for free via the Yahoo Sports app and NFL app.

We appreciate your understanding this programming decision is out of our control.