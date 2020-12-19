Gifts of Hope: Community outreach project distributes gifts to families in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Through a partnership between 89Q and Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, Christmas will hopefully be a little brighter for families in need this year.

It's called Gifts of Hope, we first brought you this story when the gifts were being picked up to be organized before distribution to the families.

Saturday, the gifts were distributed to each family. Each table consisted of gifts and food for 267 children in our community.

Organizers say without the help of some strangers, friends, and businesses this wouldn't be possible.