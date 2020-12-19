FINAL SCORE: Packers 24, Panthers 16

The Packers hit the ground running in the first quarter againstt the Carolina Panthers.

Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones spent the first half lighting the Panthers' defense in sync, ending the first half with a 21-3 lead.

The Panthers had a chance for a score that would have cut Green Bay's lead to four midway through the second quarter, but linebacker Krys Barnes knocked the ball out of Teddy Bridgewater's hands on an attempted quarterback sneak.

Kevin King returned the ball back across the 50-yard line, and then Green Bay drove the field for its third touchdown of the half.

Rodgers completed 13 of 19 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 21 yards and another score. He is now the first NFL quarterback to throw 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons.

Jones, meanwhile, got things started with a 46-yard run on the team's opening drive, and continued rolling from there. At the break, he had 12 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers' offense went three-and-out to start the second half but the defense continued to hold the Panthers' offense in check. Safety Adrian Amos sacked Bridgewater on first down before Barnes record a 6-yard tackle for a loss.

The Panthers, starting at their own 48, finally struck on their next series with Bridgewater scampering in for a 12-yard touchdown to cut the Packers' lead to 21-10.

After Carolina got the first down on 15, they sent on the field-goal unit to make it a one-score game with the 2-minute timeout in hand.

Then Crosbly came in clutch for the Packers again, hitting a 51-yard field goal ending the game at 21-13.