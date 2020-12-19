Dog reunited with Eau Claire family after 33 days missing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For 33 days, Meredith Arcand's dog Nora was missing in Eau Claire.

"She got out of the gate, because it wasn't all the way latched," Arcand said.

The family took to social media, and hit the streets to find her. The news spread like wildfire, as friends and volunteers asked to help.

"We wanted to find her because when we were little we used to play with her," said Harper Neumueller, one of Meredith's neighbors.

"Because of Facebook, everybody knew who Nora was right away," Arcand said. "She was kind of a Facebook celebrity."

Meredith called numerous organizations for help, including the local humane association, and about a month later they called back.

"I got a call from the Eau Claire County Humane Association who said that a woman had called them and had been feeding a dog for five days that sounded like our dog," Arcand said.

Thomas and Melanie Nicolay spotted Nora on their home security camera roughly seven miles from Nora's home.

"I just figured it was a neighborhood dog that'd gotten out," Thomas said. "Then we saw her the next day on the camera, and then we would see her every day and night on the camera, so we figured something was up."

The two found that Nora was missing and got in contact with Meredith, who with the help of volunteers brought some belongings to their home to get her attention, and it worked.

"When I went to work I checked on her, and she was sleeping on the bed outside the sliding door, and when Melanie went down about mid-morning to feed her, she opened the door and Nora came right in," Nicolay said.

After 33 long days, the couple helped send Nora home. Now, Nora is back like she never left, just in time for Christmas, and another special holiday.

"It was Melanie and I's anniversary the day when Nora came in the house so that was a good anniversary gift," Nicolay said.

"It is like a Christmas miracle," Arcand said.

Arcand wants to thank everyone who helped find Nora and showed love and support. Both families say if you see a pet in distress, don't hesitate to contact your local humane association or other officials to help get them home.