California town says no to tough virus rules, then yes

It was almost two weeks ago that the popular California tourist town of Solvang made headlines when it said it wouldn’t enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tough new stay-at-home orders. But that was a week before a new City Council took over and told everyone to obey the rules to save lives. That means takeout only at popular restaurants, as well as other restrictions. And that’s what local businesses say they are doing. One business owner said they appreciated the gesture by the previous City Council, but they knew it wasn’t enforceable because businesses are held accountable by the county and state.