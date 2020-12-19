Annual Wausau Elk Lodge Santa visit continues, as the need is greater this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Santa and his helpers made an early Christmas stop in Wausau for the Annual Elk Santa Visit.

In partnership with the Salvation Army, the Good Fellowship Program is able to make this event possible every year especially this year as the need is even greater.

It's a tradition that started before World War II. Chairman of the Good Fellowship Committee, Ray Dabler said, "men were at war and the families needed help so the men, started giving out food baskets, and then it kind of evolved into more since then."

The program is focused on giving back to families in need during a time when home and family are so important. But for Bob Henning, one of the five Santas for the visit, this program means more than dressing up in red.

Henning said, "when I grow up we were on welfare and when we needed something when we moved from Milwaukee out to the country, our first winter the Red Cross provided us all with galoshes for the winter and it’s just amazing and it’s kind of a payback philosophy is that good was done on to me so I do good onto others as I get older."

This year they're delivering presents and food to more than 28 families, 108 children in Marathon County. But like most things in 2020 the tradition remains true, with some adjustments.

"Well, normally when we get the list of families we do an in-house visit to get sizes, colors, and what they might need but this year we did it by phone," said Dabler.

And after a long day of delivering the gifts and food, Henning said, "we exchange stories when we get back about what our experiences were and sometimes it brings tears to your eyes when you talk about the condition that the families that are living in and what we were able to help improve a little bit even for a small-time."

Organizers for the visit hope to help out more families in need, next year.