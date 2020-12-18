Worzalla encourages public donations to Salvation Army with giving tree, book raffle

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Worzalla has set up a giving tree in their lobby that benefits the Salvation Army, and is encouraging the public's help through a raffle.

“As longtime members of this community, we are inspired to give back every holiday season,” said Brianne Petruzalek, Vice President of Human Resources at Worzalla. “In addition to the generous donations made by our associates over the past several weeks, we’re also inviting the public to participate in our holiday drive to collect much-needed items that will help families in our community.”

According to Worzalla, the Salvation Army is in need of the following items:

Various canned goods

Pasta and rice

Crackers, granola bars and applesauce.

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and deodorant

Diapers and baby wipes

Bedding

Hats and gloves

The public can give donations from 8 am - 4:30 pm on Monday through Friday at 3535 Jefferson St, Stevens Point, WI 54481. Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, December 22.

For each item a community member donates, they can take a ticket and writes down their name and contact information for entry into Worzalla's raffle. There are four book prize packages to win:

Wimpy Kid Collection

Cookbook Basket

Joanna Gaines Basket

Children's Book Basket

Three winners will also receive a book in the mail each month during 2021.

The raffle winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 23.