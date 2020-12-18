Wisconsin reports 60 additional COVID-19 deaths, 3235 new cases

(WAOW) — Another 60 individuals have died from COVID-19, according to the latest update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

With the additional deaths, Wisconsin now reports a total of 4,315 have died due to the virus throughout the pandemic (1.0% of all positive cases).

The seven-day average for newly reported deaths increased by two from the day before to 46.

The state also reports 3,235 new COVID-19 cases and 7,194 new negative test results (31% positivity rate).

As of Friday, there has been a total of 451,676 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those, 408,676, or 90.4%, are considered recovered.

The seven-day average for percent positive is 27.6%, the same as the day prior and continuing a trend of slight declines. The seven-day average for daily case increases is 3,102, continuing a downward trend that is steeper than percent positive.

DHS also reported 145 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,363 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 47 from the day prior.

Of those, 298 are in the ICU, down 16 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Friday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is caring for eight patients, an increase of three from the day before. The state also announced on Friday that the ACF is going to soon serve another purpose: a clinic that deliver infusions of a COVID-19 treatment.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.