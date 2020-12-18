Wausau Tile donates gifts to families for Christmas

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- For almost a decade Wausau Tile has been helping local families in need in hopes of having a better Christmas.

Friday morning social services stopped by Wausau Tile to collect the presents and food items and load them into their cars. After loading the gifts the social workers deliver the gifts to five foster families in Central Wisconsin. But for Nick Luis, Manager for Wausau Tile, giving back to foster families hits close to home.

Nick said, “it’s unexplainable from ownership of Wausau Tile all the way down to the smallest guy I mean we all helped out this year and he touches me because I did adopt both of my children through foster care so it does touch me very, it just brings so much joy to my heart.”

Organizers say this act of kindness helps foster families at a time they need it most.

Nick hopes other local businesses will do the same thing next year.