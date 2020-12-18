Wausau East surprises former principal with mural

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Wausau East High School's recently retired principal got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday.

The school unveiled a mural during a surprise ceremony that says "Once a lumberjack always a lumberjack."

It is a phrase Dr. Brad Peck would often say.

Dr. Peck recently retired after working almost 30 years at the school, and on Friday he was surprised with his quote painted on the walls of the school he proudly worked at.

"I can't even put into words how honored I am. I used to always tell the students you are part of something larger than yourself, you are part of a school part of a culture," Dr. Peck said.

There was a mini pep rally in the gym for Dr. Peck following COVID-19 protocols.