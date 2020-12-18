Wausau Cafe opens amid coronavirus pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- You may have noticed a new cafe has opened in Wausau in the middle of a pandemic there's something special about this cafe, as it has changed one waitress' life.

"Interesting story about this one I brought someone else to look over the restaurant here and he couldn’t come up with the money so I decided to go in I know Benny the landlord so he gave me a chance," said Jeff Asani, Owner of Wausau Cafe.

Asani took a risk in the middle of a pandemic by opening Wausau Cafe. He said, "It feels very good and doing it this time…. I got to be honest with you I didn’t know what I was thinking so I went through ahead with it and I’m doing pretty good." Little did he know the risk he took would make a difference in Shirley Diehl's life.

"To tell you the truth my husband and I was riding around down Grand Avenue and noticed that, people are here, I was like well Jenny's is closed, so one day I thought I’d stop," said Diehl.

The one thing she didn't know was that when she left, she would be leaving with a job. She recently came out of retirement because she wanted a new car, but her current car had a different plan with a hefty price tag. Needless to say, this job came at the right time.

"Thank goodness for, tips my tips put my down payment on my vehicle," said Diehl.

Wausau Cafe is open and hiring.