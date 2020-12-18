UK braces for holiday Covid surge, tighter restrictions

LONDON (AP) — As the U.K. enters the final week before Christmas, the country is bracing for the holiday’s COVID fallout, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson refusing to rule out a fresh national lockdown after the holiday. With infections rising in the U.K., there are concerns about a possible fresh surge of cases and deaths over the holidays. And when classes resume in the New Year, schools are expected to roll out mass testing for students and staff, a plan that drew criticism because the government announced it at the last minute. A headteachers’ union said it will be impossible to recruit and train all the volunteers needed to carry out the tests.