Stevens Point Fire Department shows the dangers of a dry Christmas tree

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)—With Christmas just a week away, the Stevens Point Fire Department doesn't want a fire to damper anyone's holiday spirit.

However, the dangers of a fire a reality this holiday season.

"Christmas tree fires can happen, far and few between, but if they do start on fire the damage can be quick. So a live Christmas tree can be safe if you take care of it," said Drew Egan, Fire Marshal for Stevens Point Fire Department.

On Friday, the department put up a demonstration of how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch on fire and then spread to an entire structure.

"It gets quick and large and has the ability to spread to several rooms to your house," Egan said.

They also lit a tree on fire that was watered. It did catch on fire, but after a couple of minutes it was able to put itself out.

Egan said your Christmas tree should be getting a gallon of water a day.

"Everybody is a model citizen and waters their tree until Christmas and then it is easy to forget about as we move into new years and that is when people start to neglect their trees," he said.

Egan said he would rather you get a visit from Santa, instead of the fire department. So, remember to water your tree every day until you throw it out.

If your tree does end up catching on fire do not try to put it out yourself and do no try saving the presents, call the fire department first.