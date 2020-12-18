Snow Friday night and again next week

Warmer than normal conditions will continue across the region into early next week, but we also have a good chance of a few light snow accumulations. That is good news for those of you hoping for a white Christmas and to start building up some snow cover for winter recreation!

It will be mostly cloudy and breezy the rest of today with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-20 mph. Occasional snow showers are likely later Friday evening, and gradually end several hours before daybreak. Accumulations will generally stay light, under an inch. Still, the roads could become slippery so please be alert and careful out there. Lows will reach the mid 20s with south winds of 5-10 mph becoming north late.

Saturday should be mostly cloudy to a few patches of sunshine later. Highs will rebound to near 33 degrees with north to northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Sunday also looks quiet with more clouds than sun. Lows should be close to 20 with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A low pressure area will sweep through Wisconsin Monday morning and there is a good chance it will deliver some snow. Right now, it looks like maybe an inch or so could fall. Highs will be around 33 degrees once again.

Tuesday is shaping up partly sunny, breezy, and mild with lows around 20 and highs near 36. A fairly potent low pressure system is projected to slide across the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday. There is a pretty good chance it will bring snow to our region by early Wednesday morning. It’s possible that there could be a wintry mix for a few hours early Wednesday especially in the southern part of the area. While it is too early to know how much snow accumulation will occur for sure, several inches can’t be ruled out through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s Wednesday morning, then fall sharply late in the day as strong north to northwest winds usher in bitterly cold air.

Thursday (Christmas Eve) should bring partly sunny, blustery, and frigid conditions. Lows could be near 0 with highs just around 9 degrees. The wind chills will likely be around -10 to -20, brrrr. Also, some lake effect snow showers could impact far northern Wisconsin. At this point it looks like dry weather and some sunshine should be the rule for Christmas Day with lows in the -0s and highs in the 10s.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:10 p.m., 18-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1983 - Record cold hit the north central states. At Havre, MT, the mercury plunged to a record reading of 34 degrees below zero. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)

1989 - A winter storm moving out of the Great Plains Region spread freezing rain, sleet and snow across parts of the southeastern U.S. Freezing rain resulted in 170 auto accidents in the Memphis area during the evening hours. Unseasonably warm weather continued ahead of arctic cold front. Miami FL tied their record for December with an afternoon high of 87 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)