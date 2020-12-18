Sentencing delay sought for fired VA staffer who killed 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers are asking to delay the sentencing of a former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia who pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin. The Exponent Telegram reports that attorneys for Reta Mays filed a motion asking that her sentencing be put off until mid-May because of concerns about the coronavirus. It is currently set for Feb. 18-19. Prosecutors are opposing the request, citing the rights of the victims “to a reasonably prompt conclusion” to the case. The former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg admitted in July to purposely killing the veterans.