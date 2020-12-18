Port Edwards Fire Department asking for help supporting displaced family

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WAOW) — The Port Edwards Fire Department is asking for the community's help supporting a family who has lost nearly everything.

Earlier this week the Mentzel family became displaced after a fire badly damaged their home, making it no longer livable.

The Port Edward Fire Department says there are several ways to help.

Donations can be made at any of three Nekoosa-Port Edwards State Bank locations, where an acount has been established in the name of "Heather Mentzel Family."

Donations of new or unused clothing is also being accepted at the Door K of John Edwards Middle/High School. The following items can be donated:

Male child elementary age sizes: Youth 5/6pants, shirts, jackets; Youth 13-1 shoes/socks;

Youth 6-8 Female child middle school age sizes: Youth 14-16 pants, shirts, jackets, Women’s 8.5 shoes/socks

Male teenager high school age sizes: Adult Large sweatshirts, pants, shirts; Adult 12 shoes/socks;

This contactless drop off can take place Friday, December 18; Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22 from 8:00am to 3:00pm please call 715-887-9000 to alert the staff that items have been dropped off.