POLICE: Suspect arrested following armed robbery, kidnapping

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Wausau Police responded to a Rib Mountain business around 4:30 pm on December 17, after a resident reported he had been held against his will.

Police say:

"...the victim returned to his home, located on Wausau’s west side, at around 11:30 AM to find a stranger in his home. According to the victim, he was physically assaulted, threatened with a knife, and was forced to drive the suspect to Wausau area businesses, eventually arriving near the Rib Mountain location. In that time, the victim claimed he was forced to remove money from his bank account and the suspect stole his wallet and cell phone before exiting the victim’s vehicle. After the suspect left, the victim entered the Rib Mountain business and police were called. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident." Wausau Police Department press release

Captain Ben Graham told News 9 that it did not appear the suspect and the victim knew each other. He added that the victim returned home while the suspect was burglarizing the residence.

Police say they suspect was located at the Rib Mountain Walmart at around 8:30 pm the same day. Cpt. Graham says the suspect was found with the victims wallet and phone, and was trying to spend money.

The suspect is identified as 32 year old Michael A Norfleet, he has been transported to Marathon County Jail.

Police are recommending the following charges: Kidnaping, Armed Robbery, Burglary, Battery, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Theft, and Bail Jumping to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.