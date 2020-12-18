Oneida Co. woman indicted on theft of government property

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — A federal grand jury indicts an Oneida Co. woman on one-count of Theft of Government Property.

Dianne McLester-Heim, 46, allegedly stole money from the Oneida Community Health Center while an employee.

According to the indictment, McLester-Heim allegedly submitted over $12,500 in fraudulent medical reimbursement claims while employed as a Purchased / Referred Care supervisor.

If convicted, McLester-Heim could face up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and up to three years supervised release. The charge also carries a $100 special assessment.