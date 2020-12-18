Skip to Content

Newman, Marathon boys basketball win big, other area sports scores

10:14 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

Here's a look at area sports scores from Friday, Dec. 18. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Marathon 46 Stratford 30
  • Auburndale 65 Edgar 60
  • Gilman 30 Columbus Catholic 86
  • Northland Pines 51 Mosinee 69
  • Pacelli 79 Pittsville 35
  • Rhinelander 47 Medford 83
  • Tigerton 17 Gresham Community 86
  • Wausau East 43 Wisconsin Rapids 69
  • Abbotsford 46 Prentice 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Wausau West 83 SPASH 63
  • Rosholt 59 Wild Rose 42
  • Northland Lutheran 63 Marion 7
  • Auburndale 32 Stratford 39
  • Phillips 77 Abbotsford 46
  • Wisconsin Rapids 66 Rhinelander 46

