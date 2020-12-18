Newman, Marathon boys basketball win big, other area sports scores

Newman, Marathon boys basketball win big, other area sports scoresNew
Here's a look at area sports scores from Friday, Dec. 18. If you'd like to add a score, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Marathon 46 Stratford 30
- Auburndale 65 Edgar 60
- Gilman 30 Columbus Catholic 86
- Northland Pines 51 Mosinee 69
- Pacelli 79 Pittsville 35
- Rhinelander 47 Medford 83
- Tigerton 17 Gresham Community 86
- Wausau East 43 Wisconsin Rapids 69
- Abbotsford 46 Prentice 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Wausau West 83 SPASH 63
- Rosholt 59 Wild Rose 42
- Northland Lutheran 63 Marion 7
- Auburndale 32 Stratford 39
- Phillips 77 Abbotsford 46
- Wisconsin Rapids 66 Rhinelander 46