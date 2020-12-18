Mormons add call to eradicate prejudice, racism to handbook

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has added new language to the faith’s handbook imploring members to root out prejudice and racism. The update Friday adds significance and permanence to recent comments by top leaders on one of the most sensitive topics in the faith’s history. The handbook is a guiding document used by local lay leaders and members to determine how to handle theological and practical issues. The change comes amid a national reckoning over racism and as the faith confronts its past ban on Black men in the lay priesthood, which stood until 1978. The handbook also now urges members to relay on credible information and avoid sources that promote “baseless conspiracy theories.”